隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 We retain Customer Information, Customer Data and the communications and analytics generated by use of our Service (collectively, the “Service Output”), as long as we believe it is necessary and relevant for the operation of our Service. Service Output is retained at a company and employee level. A Customer Administrator may request that Customer Information and/or Customer Data be deleted from our systems after the termination of a Customer’s subscription. (However, Customers should understand that Users may elect to export and retain their own feedback data.) Under certain circumstances we may retain Customer Information from terminated subscriptions. We do this to ensure that the Service is not interrupted and none of the Service Output is lost due to interrupted Service subscriptions or other unanticipated events. We may also retain Customer Information after a Customer subscription term ends to prevent fraud, collect any fees owed, resolve disputes, troubleshoot problems, assist with any investigation, enforce our Terms of Service, comply with applicable legal data retention obligations and take other actions permitted by law.

資料封存與移除政策 We retain Customer Information, Customer Data and the communications and analytics generated by use of our Service (collectively, the “Service Output”), as long as we believe it is necessary and relevant for the operation of our Service. Service Output is retained at a company and employee level. A Customer Administrator may request that Customer Information and/or Customer Data be deleted from our systems after the termination of a Customer’s subscription. (However, Customers should understand that Users may elect to export and retain their own feedback data.) Under certain circumstances we may retain Customer Information from terminated subscriptions. We do this to ensure that the Service is not interrupted and none of the Service Output is lost due to interrupted Service subscriptions or other unanticipated events. We may also retain Customer Information after a Customer subscription term ends to prevent fraud, collect any fees owed, resolve disputes, troubleshoot problems, assist with any investigation, enforce our Terms of Service, comply with applicable legal data retention obligations and take other actions permitted by law.

資料儲存政策 We retain Customer Information, Customer Data and the communications and analytics generated by use of our Service (collectively, the “Service Output”), as long as we believe it is necessary and relevant for the operation of our Service. Service Output is retained at a company and employee level. A Customer Administrator may request that Customer Information and/or Customer Data be deleted from our systems after the termination of a Customer’s subscription. (However, Customers should understand that Users may elect to export and retain their own feedback data.) Under certain circumstances we may retain Customer Information from terminated subscriptions. We do this to ensure that the Service is not interrupted and none of the Service Output is lost due to interrupted Service subscriptions or other unanticipated events. We may also retain Customer Information after a Customer subscription term ends to prevent fraud, collect any fees owed, resolve disputes, troubleshoot problems, assist with any investigation, enforce our Terms of Service, comply with applicable legal data retention obligations and take other actions permitted by law.

資料中心位置 韓國

資料託管詳細資料 Cloud Storage

資料託管公司 Amazon AWS

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 no

應用程式/服務使用大型語言模型 (LLM) yes

使用的 LLM 模型 GPT-4, GPT-4o-mini

LLM 保留設定 All data are stored in AWS Asia Pacific (Seoul) region.

LLM 資料租戶政策 Customer data is logically isolated and secured. Interactions with model only involve bare minimum information used for user identification.