Yoffix Desk Booking & Office Management

資料保留政策
Yoffix retains Customer PII for 6 months after company and/or user deletion.
資料封存與移除政策
Yoffix anonymises Customer data (removes all related PII) in 6 months after company and/or user removal.
Each user can be removed manually from Yoffix web interface and/or removal can be initiated from external sources like SCIM providers.
The whole company can be removed upon request at care@yoffix.com.
資料儲存政策
Yoffix encrypts persistent and in-transit data. Only a limited list of Yoffix employees has access to Customer data including on-call engineers who need the data to investigate live issues. The application logs don't expose customers PII.
資料託管詳細資料
Everything is hosted on AWS Cloud (eu-central-1)