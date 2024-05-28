Yoffix Desk Booking & Office Management

Yoffix is an intuitive and powerful tool to manage office attendance and flex office with shared desks, bring employees & teams together on-site. With Yoffix you can offer a flexible work environment, enable more collaboration and use office space more efficiently - without leaving Slack.:blue_heart:

Schedule your workweek with Yoffix App, book a desk in the office, check who is working from where or coordinate office days and face to face team meetings with your colleagues.



Yoffix' integration with Slack enables you to manage your workplace plan for the week, coordinate with your colleagues and receive timely notification and reminders - all without leaving Slack. :ok_hand: Yoffix is also fully integrated with Google Calendar & Workspace. Schedule your week :calendar:

Easily plan on which days you plan to work from home or in the office or mark days when you plan your next business trip. Book a desk in the office :office:

As you select an office space you can see how many seats are still available on this day. Yoffix will automatically book your favorite seat based on your booking history. Check who will be in the offie tomorrow :raising_hand::man-raising-hand::skin-tone-6:

Add yoffix chat bot to any Slack channel, to see which colleagues from this channel will be in the office tomorrow. Have more fun working jointly with colleagues in the office! Never miss Yoffix notifications :incoming_envelope:

Select Slack as your preferred notification channel in our web application and check all notifications about your Yoffix bookings here in Slack Schedule Team Office Days :raising_hand::man-raising-hand::skin-tone-6::raising_hand::man-raising-hand::skin-tone-6:

Invite your whole team to the office for joint work. Yoffix will book desks for everyone Sync your bookings with Google Calendar and Google Workspace

With Yoffix you can also book desks directly via GoogleCalendar - we will sync it for you