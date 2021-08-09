隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 A users data is kept as long as they and/or their organisation are active on the platform. Upon termination on an organisation's contract with my2be, or upon request of deletion of an individual users profile all and their employees data is removed with 7 workings days.

資料封存與移除政策 A users data is kept as long as they and/or their organisation are active on the platform. Upon termination on an organisation's contract with my2be, or upon request of deletion of an individual users profile all and their employees data is removed with 7 workings days.

資料儲存政策 All data is encrypted in transit and at rest. Best practices are followed, including but not limited to a strict least privilege security principle, which is regularly reviewed.

資料中心位置 愛爾蘭

資料託管詳細資料 Cloud hosted

資料託管公司 AWS