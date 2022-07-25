隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 In line with GDPR principles, any personal data collected by Zelt is for specified, explicit and legitimate purposes and not further processed in a manner that is incompatible with those purposes. Essentially we will only collect and store mission-critical information to help you manage your company's operations and improve overall employee experience. Outside of the essential data, we keep the logs for trouble shooting purposes for 7 days and after that all logs are erased.

資料封存與移除政策 If you wish to exercise your rights under any applicable law, including the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) such as the right to request access to, and rectification or erasure of your Personal Data held with Zelt, or to restrict or object to such Personal Data’s processing, or to port such Personal Data, or the right to equal services and prices (each to the extent available to you under the laws which apply to you) – please contact us by e-mail at support@zelt.app.

資料儲存政策 Zelt does not store your passwords, payment information or cookies from other websites. We will also never sell or share your data with third-party providers without your explicit consent, i.e. when connecting a chosen third-party app to Zelt. With Zelt, all your data is stored using Amazon Web Services (AWS), world’s leading cloud computing service provider. AWS is a recognised provider of secure network architecture to protect your information, identities, applications, and devices. The data is stored in the AWS EU (London) Region that is designed and built to meet rigorous compliance standards including ISO 27001, ISO 9001, ISO 27017, ISO 27018, SOC 1, SOC 2, SOC3, PCI DSS Level 1, and many more.

資料中心位置 英國

資料託管詳細資料 AWS cloud hosting

資料託管公司 AWS

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 no