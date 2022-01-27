Already said goodbye to email? Let's keep it that way, with Mentorloop + Slack.Mentorloop's integration for Slack brings mentoring magic into your team's existing collaboration flow on Slack - for better engagement, momentum and measures of success.• Receive all of your notifications in one place from messages to meeting confirmations • Mentoring on-the-go with the tools you already use • Ease survey fatigue with contextual feedback collected in the moment • Easily keep track of your goals • Never miss a mentoring meeting againA Mentorloop mentoring program is a pre-requisite to using this app. Visit mentorloop.com to get started.
When we no longer require your personal information we will ensure it is destroyed or de-identified.
We retain your personal information as long as we are providing the Services to you, and for six months after we cease providing Services to you. After this, we delete your personal information provided that we are not required, for legal or regulatory compliance reasons, to retain it.
We may retain de-identified information for longer periods of time to comply with our tax, accounting, and financial reporting obligations; and for other business reporting. Where we retain such data, we do so in accordance with any limitation periods and records retention obligations that are imposed by applicable law.
https://mentorloop.com/privacy/
資料封存與移除政策
When we no longer require your personal information we will ensure it is destroyed or de-identified.
We retain your personal information as long as we are providing the Services to you, and for six months after we cease providing Services to you. After this, we delete your personal information provided that we are not required, for legal or regulatory compliance reasons, to retain it.
We may retain de-identified information for longer periods of time to comply with our tax, accounting, and financial reporting obligations; and for other business reporting. Where we retain such data, we do so in accordance with any limitation periods and records retention obligations that are imposed by applicable law.
https://mentorloop.com/privacy/
資料儲存政策
We are committed to ensuring that the information you provide is appropriately managed and make reasonable efforts to ensure a level of security appropriate to the risk associated with its collection, use, storage, and disclosure.
To limit the risk of unauthorised access or disclosure, we have put in place suitable physical, technical and organisational procedures to safeguard and secure the information and protect it from misuse, interference, loss and unauthorised access, modification and disclosure. Such safeguards include two-factor authentication, logical segregation of data, and encryption of databases.
https://mentorloop.com/privacy/
If an individual user requests that their data be deleted, or a company on behalf of one of their current or former employees requests their data be deleted, Mentorloop will permanently delete all data associated with that user.
6 months after a company or organization ceases to be a customer of Mentorloop, Mentorloop permanently deletes all data associated with the customer's mentoring program(s), including all of their participants and their data.
Data will remain in backups until each backup's retention period is met.