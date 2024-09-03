PixelMixer Assistant

資料保留政策
Until the time at which the agreement is terminated, PixelMixer will retain all videos, data and other information in its secure systems, make said information only available to those authorized users, and use that information only for the purposes of providing services and support to the customer.
資料封存與移除政策
Data for non-active accounts is archived after 30 days and then removed after 90 days of non-use.
資料儲存政策
PixelMixer encrypts all media assets at rest (including video files) using AES-256 bit encryption, one of the strongest ciphers available for your data protection. Encryption keys are also encrypted and rotated regularly.
資料託管詳細資料
Cloud hosted in AWS.
資料託管公司
Amazon Web Services
LLM 保留設定
PixelMixer and it's processor, OpenAI, store data for a maximum of one year, after which it is purged. PixelMixer customers who subscribe at the Enterprise plan level have the option to customize their retention policies.
LLM 資料租戶政策
PixelMixer and OpenAI are multi-tenant solutions that logically partition customer data into separate Vector File Stores for each account. Each customer has a dedicated Vector File Store and data is not co-mingled between customers (Slack Workspaces).
LLM 資料常駐政策
PixelMixer and it's processor, OpenAI, only store LLM related data in the United States.