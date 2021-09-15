隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 Automattic will retain customer information for only as long as we have a reason to keep it in accordance with European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA).

資料封存與移除政策 If you are located in certain parts of the world, including California and countries that fall under the scope of the European General Data Protection Regulation (aka the “GDPR”), you may have certain rights regarding your personal information, like the right to request access to or deletion of your data.

資料儲存政策 Automattic servers store personal data on servers located both in the US and in the EU. It is not possible to restrict the data associated with your site to a single geographic location. Automattic will store customer information for only as long as we have a reason to keep it in accordance with European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA).

資料託管公司 Automattic, Inc.