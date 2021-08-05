Our Procedure for Handling Requests for Data Deletion At Yoom, we place a high priority on your data privacy. Our procedure for handling data deletion requests varies depending on the type of data involved. 1. Data Directly Managed by Yoom (e.g., Customer Account Information, Workflow Definitions) Request Method: Customers can submit a data deletion request through Yoom's support channels (e.g., support email address or contact form). Identity Verification: Upon receiving a request, we implement a strict identity verification process to ensure your security and privacy. Scope of Deletion: Once identity verification is complete, your personal information, account data, and all workflow definitions created by you on the Yoom platform will be deleted. This also includes workflow execution logs associated with your workflow definitions. Applicable Policy: These deletions are performed in accordance with our Privacy Policy (

). Completion Notification: We will notify you once the deletion process is complete. 2. Data Stored in External Services via User Workflows (e.g., Data Obtained from Slack and Saved to Google Sheets) Yoom's Role: Yoom does not automatically retain data obtained by customers from Slack. Data is saved to external services like Google Sheets only when explicitly configured by the customer within a workflow. Therefore, the management and deletion of data stored in these external services are the customer's sole responsibility. Deletion Method: Customers must directly delete data from the management interface of each respective external service where the data was stored (e.g., Google Sheet interface). Guidance from Yoom: While Yoom can provide general guidance on data deletion procedures for relevant external services if requested, the actual execution of deletion must be performed by the customer. 3. Data Sent to Large Language Model (LLM) Providers Yoom may send data to LLM service providers during workflow execution. This data is handled according to the LLM provider's data retention policy. Yoom does not permanently retain this data; it is automatically deleted by the LLM provider after their retention period (typically a limited duration for debugging or abuse prevention). Please refer to the data policies of the respective LLM service providers for more details.