Unito: 2-way Sync

Send out Slack messages while you work in other tools with live 2-way updates. Unito’s two-way integration covers more use cases and syncs more fields than any other automation platform available.What can you do with Unito + Slack?
• Sync a task from your favorite work app and watch as a new Slack messages pop up automatically based on conditions you set in Unito.
• Turn Slack conversations into descriptions for your tasks or tickets in other tools.
• Assign work in any app without leaving Slack. Features
• Live two-way sync: Keep information flowing between Slack and the other tools in your stack, so everyone’s work is up to date no matter their environment. Live updates mean you don’t have to sit around wondering if you have the information you need.
• Deep Customizations and Flexibility: Unito offers some of the deepest integrations on the market, allowing you to collaborate more efficiently across tools and teams. Each integration allows you to sync assignees, due dates, comments, conversations, channels, tags, sections, attachments, and more.
• Craft your own workflow: Unito turns every detail of a Slack message into mappable fields. You can filter and sync those fields between tools to decide exactly which messages you want to share, with whom, and how. What are Unito users saying?
“I’ve launched two flows with Unito so far. I have another two I’m planning to launch. On one project, I would say I’ve saved at least 45 minutes per day.” - Katharina Gambs, Digistore24
“There is no replacement for Unito. I tried to find other tools when I first heard about it, just to make sure I was making the right decision. And I thought ‘wow, there's actually no alternative out there.’ You've got this unique position that nobody else serves.” - Bryan Bennett, thekickstart.comSupported integrations:
Our customizable integration for Slack includes syncs with: Asana, Airtable, Azure DevOps, Basecamp, Bitbucket, ClickUp, Excel, GitHub, GitLab, Google Calendar, Google Sheets, HubSpot, Jira, Microsoft Excel, monday.com
, Notion, Salesforce, Smartsheet, Teamwork, Trello, Wrike, Zendesk, Zoho Projects and more.