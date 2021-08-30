This integration gives you easy access to the most popular temporary email service in Slack.
Using Temp Mail, you can instantly generate a disposable temporary email address and immediately receive emails, including photos or other attachments.
The inboxes are generated directly from any Slack channel, and notifications are received when the email message arrived.
Temp Mail bot provides basic information (sender, subject) and allows open the entire email message in the browser.
Example uses include:
• Hide yourself from spam
• Email workflows automation
• Keep personal inbox private
• Perform QA tests
• Share emails in channels or during meetings
Please note: You cannot send email using this app; only receive.
Moreover, our free service handling a couple million emails per hour. Therefore, we are not able to store emails for more than 1-2 hours, and the domains may be subject to change. Do not use temporary emails for registering important accounts or receiving sensitive data. We have no ability to restore emails or domains once removed.
Our website : https://temp-mail.org
Contact us : support@temp-mail.org