Enterpret brings customer intelligence into Slack, where your team makes decisions.Ask and explore
Mention @Enterpret in any channel, thread, or DM. Get answers grounded in your customers' feedback from support tickets, NPS, app reviews, sales calls, and every source connected to Enterpret. Every response includes citations.
Things you can ask:
- "What are the top complaints this week?"
- "Compare onboarding issues vs pricing in the last 90 days"Learn moreStay informed
Surface quality issues before they scale with Quality Monitor
. Catch escalation risks early with Escalation Shield
. Get scheduled updates on what matters to you with Feed
and Dashboard
subscriptions. All delivered directly to your channels.Link previews
Paste an Enterpret link in any conversation and see a rich preview of the feedback record, chart, or summary right in Slack. Your team gets the context without clicking through.
Please note: Enterpret uses large language models to generate responses. Answers may occasionally contain inaccuracies. Source citations are provided with every response so claims can be verified. A paid Slack plan is required to use the Chat tab experience.