BILL Spend and Expense

What’s BILL Spend & Expense?

BILL Spend & Expense has combined seamless expense management software with corporate cards so you can put an end to expense reports. With this solution, you can leverage a credit line and software to make your company more efficient, make your employees’ jobs easier, and make things more clear and concise for your finance team. BILL Spend & Expense for Slack:

When your company lives and breathes in Slack, it can be difficult when your other processes don't. Use BILL Spend & Expense for Slack to keep your teams operating efficiently with the funds they need. Spenders can request funds and admins can approve or deny requests right from within Slack. Best For:

Any company that struggles with expense reports, reimbursements, receipts, expensive annual software contracts, and other finance headaches. BILL Spend & Expense helps resolve all of these challenges, with software that costs you nothing to use.