BILL Spend and Expense

What’s BILL Spend & Expense? BILL Spend & Expense has combined seamless expense management software with corporate cards so you can put an end to expense reports. With this solution, you can leverage a credit line and software to make your company more efficient, make your employees’ jobs easier, and make things more clear and concise for your finance team. BILL Spend & Expense for Slack: When your company lives and breathes in Slack, it can be difficult when your other processes don't. Use BILL Spend & Expense for Slack to keep your teams operating efficiently with the funds they need. Spenders can request funds and admins can approve or deny requests right from within Slack.Best For: Any company that struggles with expense reports, reimbursements, receipts, expensive annual software contracts, and other finance headaches. BILL Spend & Expense helps resolve all of these challenges, with software that costs you nothing to use.