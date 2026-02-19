The Grafana Cloud app for Slack connects your observability stack to Slack. Respond to alerts, manage incidents, ask questions about your systems, and view dashboards, all without leaving Slack.What you can do
:robot_face: Ask Grafana Assistant questions
Mention @Grafana to ask natural-language questions. Find dashboards, check active alerts, investigate error rates, review recent changes, or look up on-call schedules.
:rotating_light: Manage alerts and on-call
Receive alert notifications in Slack channels, escalate issues, and get notified about on-call shift changes.
:fire: Respond to incidents
Declare incidents, assign roles, and coordinate response efforts using
/grafana
commands or interactive modals. IRM automatically creates dedicated Slack channels for each incident to keep context in one place.
:eyes: View dashboards and panels inline
Paste a Grafana dashboard or panel link, and Slack displays a rich preview with rendered metrics. Your team can see what's happening without switching tabs.Get started
1. In Grafana Cloud, go to Alerts & IRM > IRM > Integrations > Apps > Slack
and click Install integration
.
2. Follow the prompts to connect your Slack workspace.
3. Link your Slack account to Grafana Cloud by typing
setup
in a DM with @Grafana.
For detailed setup instructions, permissions, and configuration options, refer to the Grafana Cloud for Slack documentation
.Support
Need help? Contact support@grafana.com
or visit our documentation
Disclaimer: Grafana uses generative AI to respond to user questions and inquiries in Slack; responses may be inaccurate or incomplete and should be reviewed before reliance.