隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 Motivation International Zrt. will retain Customer Data in accordance with a Customer’s instructions, including any applicable terms in the Customer Agreement and Customer’s use of Services functionality, and as required by applicable law. Depending on the Services plan, Customer may be able to customize its retention settings and apply those customized settings. A custom data retention policy can be also arranged where specific intervals are set when data will be wiped.

資料封存與移除政策 The deletion of Customer Data and other use of the Services by Customer may result in the deletion and/or de-identification of certain associated Other Information. After deletion requested we delete every data from our Customer.

資料儲存政策 Motivation International Zrt. may collect and receive Customer Data, and other information and data (“Other Information”) in a variety of ways: Customer Data. We will not collect or use any sensitive personal data unless motivac.io has received an express consent regarding the specific data.

資料中心位置 德國

資料託管詳細資料 We use Mongo CloudAtlas services

資料託管公司 Heroku, Mongo CloudAtlas