Shifter | On-Call Shift Manager

Streamline your on-call management, boost team productivity, and never miss important messages with Shifter, the ultimate on-call shift rotation manager built directly into Slack.
With Shifter, you can easily create and manage on-call schedules
, set up alerts
, and automate task assignments
, ensuring your team stays focused and productive.Key Features:
* Efficient On-call Management:
Let Shifter handle day-to-day queries and issues as a designated "Shifter," ensuring messages are appropriately routed and preventing distractions.
* Customizable Rotations:
Create Single User or Team Rotations with full or incremental replacement. No more manual updates or confusion about which user or team is on-call. Assign blackout days/weekends.
* Seamless intergration with Slack:
Create easy-to-remember handles for message routing. Direct inquiries to specific channels like @dev-on-call or @it-requests, and ensure the right person is contacted.
* Command-based Interaction:
Use the '/shifter [handle]' command to view shift details and upcoming rotations. Use '/shifter help' for instructions on effectively using this command.
* Overrides:
Override a shift by specifying who should be on call and when.Various Use-Cases:
* @dev-on-call:
protect against team-wide distractions by only contacting your team contact.
* @hr-on-call:
assign a go-to person to help with company HR support.
* @it-requests:
handle IT requests across team members to provide prompt responses.
* @fun-activities:
rotate who creates the agenda, finds a room, or grabs the snacks.
* @scrum-master:
change who is in charge of recurring stand-ups.
* @support-assistant:
assign a go-to person to help with support for the day.Pricing:
* 14-day Free Trial
: 14 days to get a feel for how Shifter works and can help your business communications.
* Unlimited Users:
Add as many users as you want to every rotation, we only charge per rotation.
* Starting at $25/month
. Learn more at https://shifter.jangaapps.com/#pricing2Contact:
Get started today and empower your team with Shifter. For any assistance, contact us at support@jangaapps.com
or https://shifter.jangaapps.com/contact-us
. We're here to help!
Note: Shifter requires a paid Slack account due to its utilization of the user groups feature.