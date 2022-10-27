Sapling (kallidus-suite)

Effective communication is at the heart of employee success and our integration for Slack helps you keep your entire team on top of their onboarding or HR workflows.Based on your notification settings, you and your team members will be able to receive and complete Sapling tasks directly from the Sapling bot, approve or deny time off requests, and view team details.At Kallidus, your people success is our business. Sapling is a paid service for employee-focused companies, and the Sapling app for Slack is available to paying customers only.Visit https://kallidus.zendesk.com/hc/en-us/articles/17714421718801-Sapling-Slack-Integration-Guide to learn more about enabling this integration and https://www.kallidus.com/sapling-hr/ to learn about our mission for supporting HR leaders around the globe.Operating on our US hosting infrastructure? Search for the "Sapling (saplingapp)" app for Slack instead.
Depending on customer requirement, data is stored either in North America or EU/UK on geographically redundant, secure data centers hosted by leading cloud service providers such as Microsoft Azure and Amazon AWS.
Data retained until termination of customer contract or upon request of individual users; see details here: https://www.kallidus.com/privacy-policy-north-america/