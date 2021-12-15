Enable Us by Mindtickle is a leading Digital Sales Room solution that empowers sellers to build digital buying experiences that engage buyers and get deals done faster. Sellers curate relevant content, mutual action plans, and signable documents tailored to the prospect’s needs. Combined with Slack, our Digital Sales Room improves sales productivity, accelerates revenue growth, and deepens customer relationships. With our Slack integration, your sellers receive real-time notifications when prospects:
- Visit your digital sales room or specific sales asset
- Share content links
- Initiate a chat in the Digital Sales Room
- Reply to a chat in the Digital Sales RoomYou can configure which alerts to receive and designate the Slack channel for the notifications. Enable Us by Mindtickle requires a paid subscription to use.