Enable Us by Mindtickle

‍Security of Data The security of your data is important to us but remember that no method of transmission over the Internet or method of electronic storage is 100% secure. While we strive to use commercially acceptable means to protect your Personal Data, we cannot guarantee its absolute security. Your Data Protection Rights Under General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) If you are a resident of the European Union (EU) and European Economic Area (EEA), you have certain data protection rights, covered by GDPR. – See more at

We aim to take reasonable steps to allow you to correct, amend, delete, or limit the use of your Personal Data. If you wish to be informed what Personal Data we hold about you and if you want it to be removed from our systems, please email us at support@enable.us. In certain circumstances, you have the following data protection rights: the right to access, update or to delete the information we have on you; the right of rectification. You have the right to have your information rectified if that information is inaccurate or incomplete; the right to object. You have the right to object to our processing of your Personal Data; the right of restriction. You have the right to request that we restrict the processing of your personal information; the right to data portability. You have the right to be provided with a copy of your Personal Data in a structured, machine-readable and commonly used format; the right to withdraw consent. You also have the right to withdraw your consent at any time where we rely on your consent to process your personal information; Please note that we may ask you to verify your identity before responding to such requests. Please note, we may not able to provide Service without some necessary data. You have the right to complain to a Data Protection Authority about our collection and use of your Personal Data. For more information, please contact your local data protection authority in the European Economic Area (EEA).