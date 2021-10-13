ChatArchitect.com for WhatsApp

隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 The platform stores only API keys and do not keep any of the client's data. Any chat data such as messages and documents stay within WhatsApp. When messages are transferred to ChatArchitect, it is immediately transferred to CRM or ServiceDesk or Slack via the API. We automatically remove your account and all data associated with it 12 months after your subscription becomes inactive. Please contact us by email info@chatarchitect.com in case you require immediate removal.

資料封存與移除政策 The platform stores only API keys and do not keep any of the client's data. Any chat data such as messages and documents stay within WhatsApp. When messages are transferred to ChatArchitect, it is immediately transferred to CRM or ServiceDesk or Slack via the API. We automatically remove your account and all data associated with it 12 months after your subscription becomes inactive. Please contact us by email info@chatarchitect.com in case you require immediate removal.

資料儲存政策 The platform stores only API keys and do not keep any of the client's data. Any chat data such as messages and documents stay within WhatsApp. When messages are transferred to ChatArchitect, it is immediately transferred to CRM or ServiceDesk or Slack via the API. We automatically remove your account and all data associated with it 12 months after your subscription becomes inactive. Please contact us by email info@chatarchitect.com in case you require immediate removal.

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 no