資料保留政策
We retain your data for the life of your account, subject to a formal request on your part for removal.
資料封存與移除政策
We will archive and remove your data upon receipt of a formal request from you made to our support email.
資料儲存政策
All live data in our database clusters is encrypted at rest with LUKS (Linux Unified Key Setup) and in transit with SSL. Data held in routine backups are also encrypted.
資料託管詳細資料
Our web application and database servers are hosted on Digital Ocean. Media assets are stored on AWS and serve from Cloudfront.