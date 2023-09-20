Tally Forms

資料保留政策
Tally is the processor and stores information on behalf of the form creators. As long as your account is active you (as the form creator) have full control over the data you collect, and the time period for which you store the data.
資料封存與移除政策
You are able to delete or export form responses from your account if it would be required to do so. We honor all deletions, and all form data which has been deleted by you is permanently deleted from our back-ups within 90 days.
資料儲存政策
Tally acts as a data controller in the relationship between Tally and our customers (form creators), for the personal information you give us in order to use our service (registration or billing information for example).
資料託管詳細資料
Hosted on Google Cloud SQL.
資料託管公司
Google Cloud Platform