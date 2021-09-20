Enrollment Notification

Depending on the country in which you reside, you may have the following data protection rights: - To access; correct; update; port; delete; restrict; or object to our processing of your Personal Information. - You can manage your individual account and profile settings within the dashboard provided through the PhishingBox platform, or you may contact us directly by emailing us at privacy@phishingbox.com. You can also manage information about your Targets within the dashboard provided through the PhishingBox platform to assist you with responding to requests to access, correct, update, port or delete information that you receive from your Targets. Note, if any of your Targets wish to exercise any of these rights, they should contact you directly, or contact us as described in the Privacy for Targets section below. You can also contact us at any time to update your own marketing preferences (see Section 5. General Information, C. Your Choices and Opt-Outs at

). PhishingBox takes reasonable steps to ensure that the data we collect is reliable for its intended use, accurate, complete, and up to date. - The right to complain to a data protection authority about the collection and use of Personal Information. For more information, please Target your local data protection authority. Target details for data protection authorities in the EEA and UK are available here and Switzerland are available here. - Similarly, if Personal Information is collected or processed on the basis of consent, the data subject can withdraw their consent at any time. Withdrawing your consent will not affect the lawfulness of any processing we conducted prior to your withdrawal, nor will it affect the processing of your Personal Information conducted in reliance on lawful processing grounds other than consent. If you receive these requests from Targets, you can segment your lists within the PhishingBox platform to ensure that you only contact Targets who have not opted out. We respond to all requests we receive from individuals wishing to exercise their data protection rights in accordance with applicable data protection law. We may ask you to verify your identity in order to help us respond efficiently to your request. If we receive a request from one of your Targets, we will either direct the Target to reach out to you, or, if appropriate, we may respond directly to their request.