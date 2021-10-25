MeetGeek is an AI meeting assistant that automatically video records, transcribes, summarizes, and provides the key points from every meeting. The MeetGeek integration with Slack makes it easy to keep your team in the loop by automatically sharing customer feedback, key takeaways, and important updates with your team.With MeetGeek + Slack, you can: * Share meeting summaries in Slack channels so teammates stay informed even if they missed the call.
* Capture and send action items, decisions, and tasks from meetings, ensuring everyone knows their responsibilities.
* Automate Slack notifications whenever specific keywords or topics come up in meetings.
* Save over 5 hours per week on follow-ups by getting clear meeting summaries right in Slack.Trusted by over 20,000 teams, MeetGeek helps you:- Turn conversations into action by highlighting key points and action items based on your call type, making follow-ups a breeze.- Find key moments fast by searching past meetings and surfacing action points without rewatching recordings.- Share insights in seconds by clipping and sharing key meeting moments, tagging teammates, and keeping everyone aligned.- Sync meeting notes with your toolstack, including Slack, Salesforce, HubSpot, Notion, ClickUp and more without manual work.- Understand meeting dynamics with insights on engagement, talk time, sentiment, and trends across calls.*Note: AI may generate inaccurate responses. Consider checking important information