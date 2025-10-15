ZeroTime Bot for Slack

資料保留政策
Since Replicon offer a Cloud based SaaS Service we allow customers to store relevant data in our systems. But 30 days after the termination of contract with Replicon the said data is deleted from all Replicon Systems.
資料封存與移除政策
Data Archival is decided by the Customer and governed through the Replicon Application User Interface. However, 30 days after the termination of contract with Replicon the said data is deleted from all Replicon Systems.
資料儲存政策
Replicon offers a host of data centres in various geographical locations where the customer's data can be hosted during the service period. Customer gets to choose their preferred location at the time of singing up for the services. They can also seek to change this location at a later point in time. Replicon complies to the requested Geo location data storage policies.
使用的 LLM 模型
Claude Sonnet V4, Claude 3.5 Haiku, Amazon Titan Embeddings Text V2
LLM 保留設定
Anonymous chat context was captured in S3 and used to enhance the tenant's experience (tenant-isolated, no sharing across tenants) with default retention period of 90 days.
LLM 資料租戶政策
LLM is hosted in AWS bedrock in the same region as the where user's data resides.
LLM 資料常駐政策
Temporary session data is stored in dynamodb and removed when the chat session closed.