隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 We will retain data for the period necessary to provide service to our customers, as outlined in Privacy Policy unless a longer retention period is required or permitted by law, or as defined with individual customers via the Customer Service Agreement. Customers may cancel their account with Dragonboat directly in app, or contact help@dragonboat.io to cancel and delete their data.

資料封存與移除政策 We respond and process data removal or archival requests by customers within the time period stated by applicable law. Customers may cancel their account with Dragonboat directly in app, or contact help@dragonboat.io to cancel and delete their data. Certain information may be exempt from such requests in some circumstances, which may include if we need to keep processing your information for our legitimate interests or to comply with a legal obligation. We request you confirm your permission and access before responding to your request to archive or remove data.

資料儲存政策 We takes technical and operational measures to protect your information against accidental or unlawful destruction or accidental loss, alteration, unauthorized disclosure or access. Your data is transmitted and stored with encryption. However, as no data transmission or storage method is absolutely secure. Hence we cannot warrant the security of that information. Customers may cancel their account with Dragonboat directly in app, or contact help@dragonboat.io to cancel and delete their data.

資料中心位置 美國, 法國

資料託管詳細資料 Data is hosted at AWS via virtual private network

資料託管公司 AWS

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 no

應用程式/服務使用大型語言模型 (LLM) yes

使用的 LLM 模型 GPT-4.1 and other OpenAI models hosted in Azure OpenAI

LLM 保留設定 Prompts/outputs not stored beyond short-term for abuse monitoring; then deleted.

LLM 資料租戶政策 Your prompts and outputs are not used to train models.