隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 forms.app will retain User Data in accordance with a User’s instructions, including any applicable terms in any Use Terms, Customer Agreement, and as required by applicable law. Users can request their data to be deleted at any time.

資料封存與移除政策 Data removal can be requested by users either through the account deletion form or through support channels. After receiving the data deletion request, forms.app asks for a confirmation; then proceed with the deletion. All the data related to that account gets deleted permanently in 30 days upon the user's request.

資料儲存政策 forms.app will store user data upon their agreement on forms.app's terms & conditions and privacy policy, and as required by applicable law. Only required data is stored and cannot be accessed by anyone without the permission of the user.

資料中心位置 比利時

資料託管詳細資料 Cloud hosted

資料託管公司 Google Cloud

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 no