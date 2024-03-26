Docs+ for Confluence

隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 Your privacy and the security of your data is our top concern. Data is stored as long as you continue to use our services, and is automatically removed within 90 days of license expiration. Customers can request removal of their data at any time via securityrequest@appfire.com.

資料封存與移除政策 Appfire automatically removes data from previous users. Enterprise customers are able to manage data retention in private instances or self-hosted Docker containers. Additional requests can be made to securityrequest@appfire.com. Nextup defines policies and standards requiring media be properly sanitized once it is no longer in use. Our hosting provider AWS is responsible for ensuring removal of data from disks before they are re-purposed.

資料儲存政策 All data sent to Appfire is transmitted over HTTPS, and any data stored is encrypted in transit and at rest using 256-bit encryption. Please visit the Appfire Trust Center at https://trust.appfire.com/ for any questions.

資料中心位置 德國, 美國

資料託管詳細資料 Cloud-hosted with private-instance and on-premise options available. Data is hosted in the AWS Cloud. We also offer the following hosting options for Enterprise customers as an add-on: 1.Private Cloud Hosting 2 Self-hosted via Docker 3 Data Residency (Germany, US currently available) 4 Bring your own keys with AWS KMS. Please contact us at securityrequest@appfire.com for more information if you're interested in these services.

資料託管公司 Amazon Web Services

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 yes