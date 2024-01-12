隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 Data is retained as long as Rotation App is installed in your Slack workspace, and if no request was made to delete it.

資料封存與移除政策 After uninstalling Rotation App, all your data is automatically deleted after 14 days. You can request to have your data deleted sooner by emailing contact@rotation.app

資料儲存政策 Rotation App store the minimum necessary data required to operate (e.g. rotation configuration), and does not store PII. Data is secured with the highest standards (using AES-256, and very strict authorization and network rules.)

資料中心位置 德國

資料託管詳細資料 Cloud hosted.

資料託管公司 AWS