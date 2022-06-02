Assort TimeTracker Clock in and out in Slack. Starter and Team plans include freee HR integration and CSV export.
Assort Poll Create polls and surveys in seconds. Unlimited participants on all plans.
Assort AI Use ChatGPT-compatible models in channels, DMs, and threads. Monthly usage limits apply by plan.Free plan available. Paid plans from ¥980/month per workspace (not per Slack member). See pricing for details.AI outputs may be inaccurate. See the disclaimer for details.Install Assort to run attendance, quick team polls, and lightweight AI assistance without leaving Slack.
Assort 勤怠 Slackから出退勤・休憩の打刻。Starter / Team プランでは freee 連携と CSV 出力に対応。
Assort アンケート 社内投票やアンケートを数秒で作成。全プランで人数無制限。
Assort AI 最新の ChatGPT 互換モデルをチャンネル・DM・スレッドで利用。プランごとに月間の換算トークン上限あり。Free プランあり。有料プランは workspace 定額（Starter 月額980円〜）。詳細は料金ページをご確認ください。※ AIの回答は必ずしも正確ではありません。詳しくは免責事項をご確認ください。Slackだけで勤怠・意思決定・AI相談が完結します。ぜひお試しください。
請參閱詳細資料，以深入瞭解此應用程式的安全性做法。若要深入瞭解如何針對你的工作空間評估應用程式，請造訪我們的說明中心。