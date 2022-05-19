Status Updates via Sorry™

資料保留政策
SorryApp LTD will only retain your information for as long as required to provide our service to you, or for longer if required by law, such as for tax or accounting purposes.
After this, all data is completely removed from our records.
資料封存與移除政策
SorryApp LTD will remove all data at the time you no longer require our service, data will only remain in an achieve if required by law for tax and accounting purposes.
資料儲存政策
SorryApp LTD will be stored and secured using appropriate organisational and technical security measures. Data will only be accessible to those who have a genuine requirement to access it, and it'll otherwise be stored in an encrypted database.
資料託管詳細資料
Cloud-hosted in Postgres Database