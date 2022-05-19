Status Updates via Sorry™

資料刪除請求程序

Want to ensure that we never send you status notifications from any of our customers, now and forever? Changes introduced by the GDPR Article 18 mean that as a European Citizen you have the right to request that we never process your personal information on behalf of our customers. Email us help@sorryapp.com with your email address and/or phone number, and we'll ensure that you no longer receive any notifications from any our customers.