資料保留政策
Retention time
Personal Data shall be processed and stored for as long as required by the purpose they have been collected for.
Therefore:
Personal Data collected for purposes related to the performance of a contract between the Owner and the User shall be retained until such contract has been fully performed.
Personal Data collected for the purposes of the Owner’s legitimate interests shall be retained as long as needed to fulfill such purposes. Users may find specific information regarding the legitimate interests pursued by the Owner within the relevant sections of this document or by contacting the Owner.
The Owner may be allowed to retain Personal Data for a longer period whenever the User has given consent to such processing, as long as such consent is not withdrawn. Furthermore, the Owner may be obliged to retain Personal Data for a longer period whenever required to do so for the performance of a legal obligation or upon order of an authority.
Once the retention period expires, Personal Data shall be deleted. Therefore, the right of access, the right to erasure, the right to rectification and the right to data portability cannot be enforced after expiration of the retention period.
資料封存與移除政策
Device permissions for Personal Data access
Depending on the User's specific device, yobi.app may request certain permissions that allow it to access the User's device Data as described below.
By default, these permissions must be granted by the User before the respective information can be accessed. Once the permission has been given, it can be revoked by the User at any time. In order to revoke these permissions, Users may refer to the device settings or contact the Owner for support at the contact details provided in the present document.
The exact procedure for controlling app permissions may be dependent on the User's device and software.
Please note that the revoking of such permissions might impact the proper functioning of yobi.app.
If User grants any of the permissions listed below, the respective Personal Data may be processed (i.e accessed to, modified or removed) by yobi.app.
資料儲存政策
Yobi will strictly adhere to commercially reasonable security standards in connection with all systems used for storage, processing, and handling of User Content. User must immediately notify us upon becoming aware of any unauthorized access or any other security breach to the Platform, Yobi Services, or your Account and do everything possible to mitigate the unauthorized access or security breach (including preserving evidence and notifying appropriate authorities). Your User Account is yours only, and you must not share your password with others. You are solely responsible for securing your password. We will not be liable for any loss or damage arising from unauthorized access of your Account resulting from your failure to secure your password.