KNO is a part of the answer-as-a-service stack of Alltius Inc. It is a highly coachable assistant that uses core AI principles to understand the user intent and pulls up bite-sized answers from publicly available web sources. You can use this on Slack or embed this on your digital properties for customer engagement, product support or quick market research.
We understand the seriousness of the security of your data. The credentials that you use to install KNO on Slack are not accessible to us. The conversations that you have with KNO are stored on our cloud servers. We do this to improve the quality of conversations you have with our app with time and to retain context. We store this data as long as you have chosen to keep your account with us. We do not collect any personally identifiable information unless you voluntarily provide it to us e.g. during signup or over email. We may retain this information to continue having effective communications with you. For further information on how we manage your data, please refer to https://www.alltius.ai/utility/privacy-policy.
資料封存與移除政策
Should you wish to archive or remove your account data or any associated conversational data please email support@alltius.ai.
資料儲存政策
We understand the seriousness of the security of your data. The credentials that you use to install KNO on Slack are not accessible to us. The conversations that you have with KNO are stored with us in order to improve the quality of conversations you have with our app with time and to retain context. We store this data as long as you have chosen to keep your account with us. We use ISO certified cloud based services to store this data.
For further information on how we manage your data, please refer to https://www.alltius.ai/utility/privacy-policy.
資料中心位置
美國
資料託管詳細資料
Data is hosted in cloud services of aws.
資料託管公司
AWS
應用程式/服務具有子處理器
no
認證與合規性
資料刪除請求程序
Mail to support@alltius.ai from their respective email for which they want to remove the data.