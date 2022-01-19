Fight Employee Turnover. It’s Fun. And it works. Friendships keep people at a company 7X better than anything else…seriously.

It’s proven. Lunchkin helps your people bond and make work friends with curated conversation starters that promote sharing travel pics, hobbies, memories,

and fun moments together right in your corporate Slack - on autopilot. Great companies like Cisco, Netflix, and Toast already use this simple tactic.

And you should too! Remember those non-work moments we took for granted in the office?

…Turns out people NEED them. Casual conversations like uniting over your favorite hobby or fun banter

on why a dog is better than a cat during a quick stop at the watercooler

or while having lunch have virtually disappeared in this increasingly remote world.