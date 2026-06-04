隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 Our data retention policy is governed by the Master Service Agreement we have with our customers

資料封存與移除政策 Amplitude deletes customer data at the end of the customer’s subscription to the Amplitude services as set forth in the Amplitude Data Processing Addendum. During the term of a customer’s subscription, customers can, at their discretion, delete data from Amplitude using the deletion tools made available

資料儲存政策 Data storage is indefinite unless otherwise dictated by the retention policy or archival / removal policy.

資料託管詳細資料 Cloud hosted on AWS

資料託管公司 AWS

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 no

應用程式/服務使用大型語言模型 (LLM) yes

使用的 LLM 模型 Amplitude AI uses third‑party foundation models provided by our AI subprocessors, including OpenAI models (e.g., GPT‑4 family) and, for certain AI Agent and roadmap features, Anthropic models via Amazon Bedrock and Google’s Vertex/Gemini services.

LLM 保留設定 Any retention of data by third‑party LLM providers is limited to direct service operation. Persistent logs and observability data is stored in Amplitude-controlled systems following our standard data-retention policies.

LLM 資料租戶政策 Amplitude operates a multi‑tenant SaaS platform with strong logical isolation between customers. No customer data is retained or reused by LLM providers for model training, any telemetry occurs exclusively within Amplitude‑controlled systems