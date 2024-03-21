What you can do with Bigfish Benefits Slack App
This Bigfish Benefits application (integration with Slack) helps employees to view the activities without the need of going to the Bigfish application. Users can view the activities, filter the activities based on their needs. This application will be updated regularly to bring more features for the users.
What is Bigfish Benefits
Bigfish Benefits is a modern employee recognition and engagement platform that helps organizations build a strong recognition culture. It helps the organizations to define a robust R&R program and run it efficiently. The platform is used to recognize and reward employees with or without points. These points can be redeemed in Bigfish Benefit’s curated gift store. The platform is used for peer-to-peer recognition, rewarding employees, milestone celebrations, nomination processes. Along with the recognition activities, the platform provides excellent employee engagement tools like groups, discussions, surveys, polls, events, campaigns, and announcements.
Note: Users need to have an account on Bigfish Benefits to use this application. Please contact your HR team if you do not have an account.
If your organization doesn’t have a Bigfish Benefits application, please reach out to us at sales@bigfishbenefits.com
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