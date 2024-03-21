GIF Monger

資料保留政策
We retain search terms and log data only as long as necessary for operational effectiveness. Log data is purged regularly in accordance with our data retention practices.
We retain user IDs and user tokens in order to post as the user. We also record the amount of GIFs each user has posted.
資料封存與移除政策
User requests for data removal are processed manually.
資料儲存政策
Data is stored securely, with access limited to authorized personnel. We use industry-standard measures to prevent unauthorized access or disclosure.