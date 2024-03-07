Coffice - Recognize & Celebrate

資料保留政策
Unless a longer retention period is required by law or regulation, we will retain personal information about you for the period necessary to execute the Services for you and for the purposes mentioned in this Policy. Regardless, we may keep your personal information if it is essential to comply with a legal obligation to which we are subject or to safeguard your vital interests or the vital interests of another person.
資料封存與移除政策
By sending messages to us through our website contact form, a user can request that their account information be deleted. A user can request that their personal information be removed from the Coffice database. Coffice will respond within thirty (30) days or sooner to such inquiries.
資料儲存政策
We protect personal information provided to us by following generally established industry standards once we receive it. While we endeavor to protect your personal information using commercially acceptable measures we cannot guarantee its perfect security. If your personal information is accidentally disclosed, we will take commercially reasonable steps to restrict and repair the disclosure as required by law. If you have any concerns about the security of our Site or Services, please contact us.