隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 TL;DR: We keep your information for as long as necessary to fulfill the purposes outlined in this privacy notice unless otherwise required by law. We will only keep your personal information for as long as it is necessary for the purposes set out in this privacy notice, unless a longer retention period is required or permitted by law (such as tax, accounting or other legal requirements). When we have no ongoing legitimate business need to process your personal information, we will either delete or anonymize such information, or, if this is not possible (for example, because your personal information has been stored in backup archives), then we will securely store your personal information and isolate it from any further processing until deletion is possible.

資料封存與移除政策 Termination of your account. You can terminate your account at any time by sending us a request to privacy@staircase.ai. Upon your request to terminate your account, we will deactivate or delete your account and information from our active databases. However, we will retain some information in our files to prevent fraud, troubleshoot problems, assist with any investigations, enforce our Terms of Use and/or comply with applicable legal requirements.

資料儲存政策 We have implemented appropriate technical and organizational security measures designed to protect the security of any personal information we process. However, despite our safeguards and efforts to secure your information, no electronic transmission over the Internet or information storage technology can be guaranteed to be 100% secure, so we cannot promise or guarantee that hackers, cybercriminals, or other unauthorized third parties will not be able to defeat our security, and improperly collect, access, steal, or modify your information. Although we will do our best to protect your personal information, transmission of personal information to and from our Website is at your own risk. You should only access the Website within a secure environment.

資料中心位置 美國

資料託管詳細資料 Cloud hosted

資料託管公司 AWS

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 yes

應用程式/服務使用大型語言模型 (LLM) yes

使用的 LLM 模型 Azure OpenAI

LLM 保留設定 Azure OpenAI retains prompts and completions for 30 days for abuse monitoring purposes. This data is stored in Microsoft's Azure environment and is not accessible to other customers or OpenAI. The data is encrypted both in transit and at rest.

LLM 資料租戶政策 Staircase AI operates in 2 separate data centers, in the US and EU. Customers are assigned to one cluster at onboarding. Data is never shared between the 2 data centers, with other customers or used by Microsoft/OpenAI to train foundation models.