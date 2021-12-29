We retain Personal Information for as long as you use the services we provide, as long as needed to carry out our legitimate business interests, and then as required to comply with applicable laws. For information about specific retention periods, please contact us here.

資料封存與移除政策

Medallia is passionate about ensuring that our clients are able to comply with data privacy regulations, including the European Union’s GDPR, which goes into effect in May 2018. We provide our clients with enterprise-grade controls to manage, govern access and ensure security of personal data housed in Medallia Experience Cloud. As required by GDPR, Medallia allows our clients to correct, export, or permanently delete personal information associated with an individual survey taker or employee. Medallia also purges personal data from internal processing systems to minimize the data we retain per GDPR Article 5. Please visit our GDPR page to find out more how Medallia is setting the bar for CX data protection.