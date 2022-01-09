Finny by Nova

資料保留政策
The Company will retain Your Personal Data only for as long as is necessary for the purposes set out in this Privacy Policy. We will retain and use Your Personal Data to the extent necessary to comply with our legal obligations (for example, if we are required to retain your data to comply with applicable laws), resolve disputes, and enforce our legal agreements and policies.
The Company will also retain Usage Data for internal analysis purposes. Usage Data is generally retained for a shorter period of time, except when this data is used to strengthen the security or to improve the functionality of Our Service, or We are legally obligated to retain this data for longer time periods.
資料封存與移除政策
Users can reach out to support@nova-benefits.com for data deletion request, however this shall be subject to applicable laws & regulations and the Company's data retention policy, as may be amended from time to time.
資料儲存政策
All data is stored on AWS and is encrypted at rest using AES256 algorithm.