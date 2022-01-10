Get your web form submissions directly into a Slack channel. Basin provides no code plug-and-play form backend functionality for modern web projects that is secure, scalable and compliant. Works with all development frameworks, Jamstack tools, static site generators, and CMS platforms.
By default, all data collected by Basin is retained for 1460 days. This setting is configurable on a per Form basis within Basin. Once the data retention date has passed it is destroyed. Read more here: https://usebasin.com/privacy
Example: For a form with the default settings, all form submissions older than 1461 days are deleted along with all associated data (attachments, mail logs, etc).
資料封存與移除政策
Data removal requests can be submitted via our GDPR form located at https://usebasin.com/gdpr/request, and as specified in our GDPR policy https://usebasin.com/gdpr. Data removed via the UI is immediately deleted and persists only in our backups for up to a few weeks before they are fully rotated out.
資料儲存政策
Your privacy is critically important to us, and we have a few fundamental principles we abide by:
We don't ask you for personal information unless we truly need it. (We can't stand services that ask you for things like your gender or income level for no apparent reason.)
We don't share your personal information with anyone except to comply with the law, develop our products, or protect our rights.
We don't store personal information on our servers unless required for the ongoing operation of one of our services.
We aim to make it as simple as possible for you to control what's visible to the public, seen by search engines, kept private, and permanently deleted.
Read more here: https://usebasin.com/privacy
When someone submits a GDPR data request to our form then a support ticket is created that allows the end-user to track their request. After it's verified the data belongs to them, our support team users our internal tooling to delete/export the data as requested.