CalendarAnything Integration

CalendarAnything’s integration for Slack! Streamline how your team communicates directly from CalendarAnything UI in Salesforce. Start collaborating right away by visualizing opportunities, campaigns, tasks, events, and any standard or custom objects in Salesforce with CalendarAnything.CalendarAnything’s integration for Slack is easy to set up and configure.An app designed for high-performing teams: - Send messages from CalendarAnything LWC - Include link to your meeting and info about it - CalendarAnything Boost your productivity by sending messages directly from the CalendarAnything tool. CalendarAnything is the #1 calendar app on the Salesforce AppExchange.CalendarAnything is Salesforce based app that listed on AppExchange (https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N3u00000MSzSIEA1) developed for visualization data stored in Salesforce created by Silverline development team.