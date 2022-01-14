Marketing Cloud Account Engagement, powered by Pardot, aligns marketing and sales teams so you can grow long-term relationships and generate more revenue. Supercharged with Einstein, Account Engagement helps companies of all sizes target prospects that are most likely to become future customers and personalize every touchpoint along the journey
With Account Engagement in your Slack workspace, you can send real-time notifications when prospects interact with your marketing assets. Plus, customize the messaging for your notifications, and deliver them to the right teams automatically. After all, the faster prospects are followed up with, the more likely leads are to convert.
Marketing Cloud Account Engagement for Slack is free to Pardot customers. To learn more about the Marketing Cloud Account Engagement for Slack, please visit https://help.salesforce.com/s/articleView?id=sf.pardot_slack_parent.htm&type=5
To learn more about Account Engagement, please visit https://www.salesforce.com/products/marketing-cloud/marketing-automation/
Please let us know about your experience with the Account Engagement for Slack app. Your insights help our product teams improve the Salesforce user experience! To provide feedback, visit https://sfdc.co/accountengagementforslackfeedback