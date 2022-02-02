Jetdocs is your customer operations solution that empowers and streamlines work across the front, middle and back office.
Our unified employee experience for internal requests, tickets, issues and approvals creates happier customers, solves problems faster and increases productivity across your organization. Trusted by scaling start-ups, Fortune 500 companies and leading non-profits.
Hybrid work and cross-functional teams result in more silos and less accountability. The current process usually involves group mailboxes, messaging threads and scattered forms & docs across multiple locations. This results in "is it done yet?", "who is handling that request?" and limited tracking.
With Jetdocs you can bridge this gap and create your own unified system in minutes with over 80 templates that come out-of-the-box.
With your own customizable portal, Jetdocs Bot, general queue and intelligent workflows (all no-code), you get the best of both worlds with Jetdocs powerful request & ticketing hub and Slack's company-wide communication.
Design templates and workflows that fast-track requests dynamically, via queues or to internal Groups. This ensures your requests get to the right expert in your company, every time. Getting started:
To access shortcuts from a channel/DM type
/jetdocs
in your Slack message field, or click the + plus icon
next to the message field, search for Jetdocs and select the action you'd like to take from the list in the menu.1. Create templates & add to Catalog
Get your company catalog set up in minutes with over 80 templates out-of-the-box. Whether you’re in customer success, operations, engineering, IT, HR or finance you have full control over what templates are available to the rest of your organization. 2. Employee submits requests through your custom Catalog
To submit a request, employees can leverage easy Jetdocs shortcuts in Slack shortcuts to open their portal and select the relevant template workflow. Whether it’s a refund request, bug issue or equipment request employees have a central place to navigate to get their requests resolved. 3. Request is routed & resolved
Thanks to Jetdocs, these requests don’t end up in your company mailboxes or get lost in a thread. With the assistance of our bot, requests are routed to the appropriate person for approval or completion. Save hours with automatic triaging (also: activity logs and private comments!).Empower your organization with Jetdocs and get started today!
Questions? Contact team@jetdocs.io