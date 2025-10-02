隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 Noctilucent BV will retain Customer Data in accordance with GDPR regulations. Employee information is stored separately from user information and can therefor have different data retention policies applied to it. Upon request we can agree on a custom Data Processing Agreement to customize the generic conditions.

資料封存與移除政策 Noctilucent BV will remove Customer Data in accordance with GDPR regulations. Users can send us an email to request their personal data to be removed from our servers upon which we will remove all their personal data after validation of correctness of the request.

資料儲存政策 Noctilucent BV will store Customer Data in accordance with GDPR regulations. Employee information is stored separately from user information and can therefor have different storage policies applied to it. Upon request we can agree on a custom Data Processing Agreement to customize the generic conditions.

資料中心位置 美國

資料託管詳細資料 Cloud hosted

資料託管公司 Azure

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 no