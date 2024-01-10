UniFi Identity

The retention policy is determined by the plan to which the UID user has subscribed. You may refer to the plan option to view the data retention policy at

. In accordance with the GDPR, UID will normally retain customer data for 30 days for the free plan when the user initiates data deletion. If the user purchases a paid plan, the data retention period will be 90 days. If a subscribed user contacts UID and requests that their data be deleted as soon as possible, UID will only keep customer data for 30 days.