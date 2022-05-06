資料保留政策
Your privacy and the security of your data is our top concern. Data is stored as long as you continue to use our services. Customers can opt to request removal of their data at any time, or upon uninstallation of our app by making a request to contact@forslack.io. Optimizely++ does not store any personal information.
資料封存與移除政策
Optimizely++ provides all users the ability to delete their data by submitting a request to contact@forslack.io.
資料儲存政策
All data is transmitted over HTTPS, and any data stored is encrypted in transit and at rest using 256-bit encryption. Our application endpoints are TLS/SSL only. All software systems for hosting and storing data are protected by multi-factor authentication.
資料託管公司
Amazon Web Services
子處理器指南
http://localhost/optimizely-plus-plus-marketing/static/privacy.html#subprocessors