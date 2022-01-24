隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 For Service users, we will retain PII for as long as your account is active or as needed to provide you access and use rights with respect to the Service (which may include a limited 90-day tail period to, for example, allow for an orderly wind-down).

資料封存與移除政策 Our customers may access, update or change personal information they have provided by logging into the Services or emailing us at support@bleemeo.com.

資料儲存政策 Our data are stored encrypted at rest and backup in several locations, including outside our main hosting provider. Backups are stored for up to six months.

資料中心位置 法國

資料託管詳細資料 All our data are stored in a Cloud Data Center.

資料託管公司 AWS

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 no