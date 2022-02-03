隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 There is no personal data we store. However, we only store Slack workspace id and Slack user id to ensure that user has Tickkl's integration for Slack. These data remain stored until the user's Tickkl account is deactivated(deleted) by user.

資料封存與移除政策 Tickkl archives all user data in .json and .pdf formats and keeps it in encrypted storage according to GDPR's storage policies. All user data is completely removed from our database after the archiving process has finished.

資料儲存政策 There is no personal data we store. However, we only store Slack workspace id and Slack user id to ensure that user has Tickkl's integration for Slack.

資料中心位置 德國

資料託管詳細資料 Cloud based (RDS)

資料託管公司 AWS