Limit document sharing and usage to specific Slack Workspaces, Channels, or Users.FileOpen Sharebot also provides a full-featured in-browser PDF viewer initialized using Sign-in-with-Slack.Access to documents is determined by the user's Slack UserID and or membership in a Channel, Conversation or Workspace.Using FileOpen Sharebot for Slack you can: • Control PDFs when uploaded to Slack or PDFs already stored within Slack. • Get notification every time your PDF is opened telling you which user opened it. • Revoke access to any PDF at any time. • Change access by adding/removing users from Workgroups or Channels.FileOpen Sharebot for Slack gives you control over your important documents without leaving Slack.Sharebot is offered as a paid service with a free trial.Please contact sales@fileopen.com for more information.
FileOpen Sharebot identifies users, documents and conversations using the values created by Slack. We resolve some of these values to get names, like email addresses, store these strings in the Sharebot database. We require this information to provide the Sharebot service and retain the information as long as the account that generated it is active.
Information generated by individual evaluation accounts is not automatically purged at the end of the evaluation period but is retained until the next refresh of the evaluation database, normally within three months.
Encrypted documents may be stored on the Sharebot server, depending on the licensee's preferences, and if so will be deleted along with usage data upon termination of license. Unencrypted documents are never stored on the Sharebot server or any location other than the licensee's Slack instance.
Details are provided in the Sharebot Data Usage and Retention Policy: https://www.fileopen.com/sharebot_data_policy
資料封存與移除政策
Data used to operate licensed accounts is stored in database structures that are deleted upon termination of the license, unless arrangements are made to archive this data.
Licensees are therefore requesting full deletion of their data by terminating the license agreement.
Individual users who are not licensees but recipients of documents distributed by licensees do not have standing to request deletion of data, as this data is required to operate the service on behalf of licensees. Such users may request that the licensee remove data and that licensee may contact FileOpen Systems to arrange such deletion.
Details are provided in the Sharebot Data Usage and Retention Policy: https://www.fileopen.com/sharebot_data_policy
資料儲存政策
FileOpen Systems stores data only for the purpose of operating the Sharebot service. We do not share or monetize this data in any way and retain it only so long as necessary to maintain the service for licensed users.
Details are provided in the Sharebot Data Usage and Retention Policy: https://www.fileopen.com/sharebot_data_policy
資料中心位置
美國
資料託管公司
Private servers hosted by Rackspace and AWS.
應用程式/服務具有子處理器
no
認證與合規性
資料刪除請求程序
We accept requests for data retrieval and/or deletion via support@fileopen.com