Your team's best ideas are already in Slack: in threads, standups, and updates. Gamma turns those conversations into stunning, on-brand presentations, docs, webpages, and social posts in seconds. It can also browse your Gamma library, read any gamma, and remix your templates, all without leaving Slack.
Gamma is the most popular AI presentation tool in the world, used to create over a million decks, documents, and websites every single day. No design skills required — describe what you need, and Gamma handles the layout, imagery, and polish.
:sparkles: What you can do with Gamma in Slack
:
• Create without leaving Slack — turn any thread, standup, or customer conversation into a polished presentation, doc, webpage, or social post, shared as a link or exported to PowerPoint, Google Slides, or PDF.
• Stay on brand, every time — generate from your team's templates and themes, so a deal thread becomes a client-ready proposal and a metrics channel becomes a board-ready deck in seconds.
• Put your Gamma library to work — browse, search, and read your existing gammas right in the channel, so anyone can find the latest deck, pull answers from it, or spin up a new version for a different audience.
:bell: Stay on top of feedback
:
• Get notified in Slack the moment someone comments on your decks
• Reply right from the Slack thread and have it added to the Gamma comment thread automatically
:magic_wand: How it works
:
Gamma connects to Slackbot through the Model Context Protocol (MCP). Just ask Slackbot in plain language — 'turn this thread into a launch deck with Gamma' — and Slackbot calls on Gamma to create it and replies with a link that's ready to open, refine in the Gamma editor, and share.
:rocket: Getting started
:
Add Gamma to your workspace and connect your Gamma account when prompted. Then ask Slackbot for your first creation. New to Gamma? Start for free at gamma.app
.
Please note: Gamma uses generative AI and large language models. Outputs may occasionally contain inaccuracies — review your content before sharing. Questions? We're here to help at support@gamma.app
.
Pricing: Free plan with paid upgrades available. See https://gamma.app/pricing