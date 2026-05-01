資料保留政策

‍We will only retain your personal information for as long as necessary to fulfill the purposes for which we collected it, including for the purposes of satisfying any of our legal, accounting or reporting obligations. To determine the appropriate retention period for your personal information, we consider the amount, nature and sensitivity of the personal information, the potential risk of harm from unauthorized use or disclosure of your personal information, the purposes for which we process your personal information, and whether we can achieve those purposes through other means. We will never retain your personal information for longer than we are allowed under applicable law. When we no longer require your personal information, we will either securely delete it or anonymize it (so that it can no longer be associated with you). Where we choose to anonymize your personal information, we may continue using it indefinitely in anonymized format without further notice to you.